53º

Entertainment

Director of ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Jules Bass dies at 87

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Jules Bass, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Hobbit, The Last Unicorn

The director and producer of many holiday classics, Jules Bass, has died, according to several reports.

Bass was first credited for his work with The New Adventures of Pinocchio in 1960. From there, he is credited for directing 44 series, movies and shorts, producing 58 series, movies and shorts, composing 10 series, movies and shorts, and writing lyrics for about 28 soundtracks. His filmography credits can be found on his IMDB page.

Besides holiday classics, Bass is known for being the producer of The Hobbit (1977) and The Last Unicorn (1982).

The Pennslyvania native was born on Sept. 16, 1935, and passed away in New York on Oct. 25, 2022.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter