DETROIT – You can experience the magic of Hogwarts with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra this weekend.

The DSO is set to perform various selections from the Harry Potter films during their Halloween at Hogwarts show.

The performance will take place on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. and will be conducted by Erin Freeman. Tickets start at $20.

Attendees are encouraged to participate in the DSO annual costume contest that will be held at the event.

For more information, click here.