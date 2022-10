It’s not Halloween at “Saturday Night Live” without a little David S. Pumpkins, and don’t forget the S.

Tom Hanks revived his classic Halloween character, David Pumpkins, in SNL’s Oct. 29 episode hosted by Jack Harlow.

Hanks was joined by his skeleton dancers -- Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan -- as they “scared” three riders of a haunted prison tour, through an elevator ride.

David S. Pumpkins first appeared in 2016, and has been hilarious ever since.

Watch the newest David Pumpkins sketch below: