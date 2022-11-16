Didn’t get Taylor Swift tickets? You have another chance on Wednesday with the Capital One presale

DETROIT – Want to see Taylor Swift perform live? You either have to be extremely lucky or willing to spend a lot of money -- maybe both.

Presale tickets went live on Tuesday and fans flooded the Ticketmaster website to try and get tickets fast enough. It was kind of a mess. Some people reported having no issues, while others waited hours (some at least five hours) just to get booted to the back of the queue.

As far as prices go? From what I could see (when I finally got in) tickets in the nosebleeds started at $109 and started at $749 for the floor. Now people are pushing them for way more than they cost (duh). Those $109 tickets are listed for around $500+ and tickets on the floor are listed for between $2,000 to nearly $6,000.

Read: ‘2,000+ people ahead of you’: Fans trying to get Taylor Swift tickets frustrated with Ticketmaster

Capital One presale rescheduled

Because Tuesday was such a mess, Ticketmaster rescheduled the Capital One Cardholder Presale for Wednesday at 2 p.m. local venue time.

Go to the Ticketmaster website (Click here for June 9 | Click here for June 10), get through the queue, and input the first 6 digits of your Capital One card number to get access to the presale.

You will have to use an eligible Capital One Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card to complete the purchase. This excludes Capital One issued private label cards.

Capital One Cardholder Presale tickets will be available as of November 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. local time of the venue until November 18, 2022 at 10 p.m. local time of the venue or until they are sold out.