9 things you can talk about at the Thanksgiving table that don’t involve politics

Oh, Thanksgiving. It’s the one holiday where you stuff your face with delicious food all the while trying to find something to talk about that won’t cause an explosion at the table.

With the latest election, rising gas prices, Kanye West, Elon Musk and a million other conversations that can go political in the blink of an eye, we thought we would offer you an array of topics that are safe to talk about amongst family.

From the hottest TV shows of the year to who is doing well in the NFL, we’ve got a topic for everyone at the table.

1. ‘House of the Dragon’

The failure of the finale season of “Game of Thrones” for sure would have been a hot topic at the Thanksgiving table, but this year, the success of “House of the Dragon,” the show’s first prequel series, should be discussed. It only took a few episodes for fans to dive completely back into the world of Westeros, and every week’s episode was must-watch TV. You can ask your family if anyone else has watched it, and if not, try to convince them to start “Game of Thrones” from the very beginning. It’s worth it!

2. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

It’s the biggest Marvel movie to come since...well, the first “Black Panther.” There’s also the fact that Chadwick Boseman died and is not in the new movie, which was a huge blow to the franchise. You can chat about that everyone thought about the movie, and where the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will go next.

3. The Lindsay Lohanaissance

In case you’ve been living under a rock, we are currently living in the Lindsay Lohanaissance. Yes, child star-turned adult hot mess express Lindsay Lohan is having a moment. Not only is she starring in a cheesy Netflix Christmas movie, but there are talks of doing a “Freaky Friday 2″ movie. How amazing would that be? We need to see Jamie Lee Curtis shred on a guitar, again!

4. The World Cup

The United States isn’t playing as bad as everyone thought so far? Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia? Choosing Qatar as the host country was a hot mess? There is so much to talk about when it comes to the current Men’s World Cup that is going on.

5. Taylor Swift

If no one else at your Thanksgiving table knows what, “It’s me...hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” then you need to do some serious Taylor Swift education during dinner. For the uneducated, Swift released her latest album, “Midnights,” and the Swifites are obsessed with it. So much though that’s it’s nearly impossible to get tickets to her upcoming tour.

6. A Negroni...Sbagliato...with Processo in it

If the people at dinner aren’t on TikTok then they probably have no idea why people are flocking to bars to order a Negroni Sbagliato. A clip from the stars of “House of Dragon” talking about their favorite drinks to order went viral on TikTok and the rest is history.

7. Adele vs. Beyoncé at the Grammys

The Grammy nominations just came out and it looks like Album of the Year will come down to Adele vs. Beyoncé again. This could be fun to talk about at the dinner table and see which side your family members are on.

8. The Jeffrey Dahmer TV show on Netflix

True crime documentaries, podcasts and TV shows are the latest rage, and nothing was bigger than the Jeffrey Dahmer TV show that was on Netflix. It was creepy, weird and also cause a little bit of controversy since the victim’s families didn’t want anything to do with the show. It brings up a larger conversation about audiences consuming this kind of content when there are families of victims out there who would rather not relive the trauma.

9. Wordle

Is anyone still playing Wordle? I would like to know!

Hopefully this gives you enough ideas to talk about at the Thanksgiving dinner table. If not, enjoy the awkward silence between dinner and dessert!