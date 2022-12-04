Michigan city Harbor Springs to be featured on Hallmark Channel Christmas cam

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich. – A Michigan city is being featured on the Hallmark Channel’s website this year in honor of the holiday season.

Hallmark Channel is teaming up with several festive towns across the country to spread holiday cheer and Harbor Springs made the cut as the city is decked out in yuletide décor.

Harbor Springs will be featured on Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, showcasing its beautiful lights and decor.

You can visit www.hallmarkchannel.com/christmas/christmas-cams to watch the network’s Christmas Cam live stream or click here to watch the live cameras. This spectacular event is happening now through Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily.