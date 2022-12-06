Emmy award winning actor, ‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Kirstie Alley attends the LA premiere of "The Fanatic" at the Egyptian Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Emmy award winning actor Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer, her family announced.

Alley’s kids, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the news in a statement posted on Alley’s social media on Dec. 5.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world... We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement began. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living whatever adventures lie ahead.”

Alley rose to fame in her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in NBC’s “Cheers,” while she appeared in several other movies and TV shows following the sitcom’s end.