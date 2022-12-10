You can own the Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home for less than $1M

DETROIT – The late Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home is selling for a little less than $1 million.

One of Aretha Franklin’s past homes is located on Hamilton Road near 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

The home was built in 1927 and consists of six bedrooms, four and a half baths, an attached three-car garage and is close to 6,000 square feet. According to the Redfin listing, the home has had some updating but will need some work done.

The Hamilton Road home is listed for $975,000. It was initially listed at $1,200,000 in April.

Franklin passed away in Detroit in August 2018 at the age of 76.

Below are a few exterior photos, there are currently no interior photos available to the public.

Aretha Franklin Home (Arilta Harvey)

Aretha Franklin Home (Arlita Harvey)

