Poll: ‘Home Alone’ deemed most popular Christmas movie in Michigan

There are many holiday movies out there, and a couple has Michigan ties, but one Chicago-based Christmas movie blew everyone out of the water.

While “It’s A Wonderful Life” is a timeless classic and is one of MY favorite Christmas movies (next to the 1986 version of “Babes in Toyland”), it did not make it on the list of the top five popular Christmas movies in Michigan.

After using Google Trends, BetMichigan.com found that the most popular Christmas movie in the Mitten is “Home Alone.” The website states that The film did more than $476 million at the box office.

Coming in second place is “The Polar Express,” which has ties to Grand Rapids since that is where the author of the book is from. I remember being in elementary school and going to the Imax to watch The Polar Express in 3D. My third grade teacher, Mrs. Robins, gave us all bells from Santa and said that if we believed in his spirit, our bells would make a sound when we rang them.

Tom Hanks (voice) The Polar Express

Third place is Chevy Chase’s classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The movie is set in the Midwest, so it makes sense that Michiganders favor it.

Don’t shoot your eye out kid, “A Christmas Story” came in for fourth place. The iconic house and leg lamp was filmed in Cleveland, and fans can tour the iconic home.

Last but not least is “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” the Jim Carrey version. While the original Grinch is a classic, I would think that many Michiganders love learning more about the history of the Grinch and why he has a heart that is two sizes too small. It is no doubt that Jim Carrey makes the Grinch lovable even though he is as charming as an eel.

Taylor Momsen listening to Jim Carrey in a scene from the film 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 2000. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images) (2013 Getty Images)

Below are the Christmas movies ranked by interest percentage according to BetMichigan.com 🎄

Rank Christmas Movie Pct. Interest 1 Home Alone 30% 2 The Polar Express 20% 3 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation 18% 4 A Christmas Story 17% 5 How the Grich Stole Christmas 15%

