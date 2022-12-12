Ticketmaster sends some Taylor Swift fans emails giving them another ‘opportunity’ to buy tickets

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

Ticketmaster is giving some fans another opportunity to buy Taylor Swift tickets.

Those fans are among the ones who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets.

Ticketmaster said they were asked by Taylor Swift’s team to create the additional opportunity. Those who get the chance to buy tickets were notified via email on Monday (Dec. 12).

This move comes nearly a month after Ticketmaster canceled the general sale of Taylor Swift tickets due to “insufficient” inventory. The presale was chaos for many fans who waited hours in a queue to face website errors or find sold out shows.

Qualified fans will receive an individual invite to submit a purchase request before Dec. 23. Invitations will be staggered by tour dates in each city. You can click here to learn more about how the invite works.

The U.S. leg of Swift’s tour begins on March 18 in Arizona and wraps up in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Taylor Swift is performing at Ford Field in Detroit on June 9 and June 10.

