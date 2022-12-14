SZA announces first arena tour and Detroit is her 3rd stop

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: SZA performs during the ACL Music festival 2022 at Zilker Park on October 07, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

DETROIT – SZA is going on her first arena tour, and Detroit is on the list of cities she is scheduled to visit.

The R&B artist is touring with Omar Apollo and will be at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24. Doors open at 8 p.m.

This is SZA’s “SOS North American Tour,” celebrating the artist’s second album, which was released on Dec. 9. SZA’s first album, “Ctrl” was released in 2017.

The tour kicks off in Columbus, Ohio on Feb. 21 and ends in Los Angeles on March 22. Detroit is SZA’s third stop.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Dec. 16 and will be available on 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.