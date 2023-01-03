42º

Al Roker to return to ‘Today’ show after taking time off for medical issues

Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

(Theo Wargo, 2022 Getty Images)

Al Roker is returning to the “Today” show after taking time off due to medical issues.

Roker will reunite with his co-hosts on Friday (Jan. 6) after being off the air since mid-November.

He was admitted to the hospital in November due to blood clots in his legs and lungs.

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

He was released and able to be home by Thanksgiving, but by the end of the month he had to return to the hospital for a second stay. He was released on Dec. 8, 2022.

