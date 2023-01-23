‘Bluey’ live show comes to Fox Theatre in Detroit this April

Cast members perform onstage during a press preview of "Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show" at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

DETROIT – A live stage show for the popular show “Bluey” is coming to Fox Theatre in Detroit this April.

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” will have five performances in Detroit from April 21 through April 23, 2023.

The show is based on the Emmy® Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+.

The live event features puppetry and live actors. It’s based on a new story written by “Bluey” creator Joe Brumm. The stage show also features new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

“After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. “We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America.”

When: Apr 21 - 23, 2023

Where: Fox Theatre in Detroit

How to buy tickets: Tickets can be purchased online

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

The stage show premiered in Brisbane, Australia. It has been performed 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.