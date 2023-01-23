Nickelback brings ‘Get Rollin’ Tour’ to Pine Knob Music Theatre in August

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback perform onstage during the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall on September 24, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Nickelback, the rock band everyone loves to hate, is coming to Michigan this August.

Nickelback is bringing their 2023 “Get Rollin’ Tour” to the Pine Knob Music Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

The tour is in support of their most recent 10th studio album, “Get Rollin’.” Country rockers Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross are joining Nickelback for all non-festival dates.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. They can be purchased online at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

VIP packages will also be for sale and include premium tickets, invitations to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, specially designed Nickelback gift item, early entry into the venue and more. You can click here to learn more about VIP tickets.

“Get Rollin’” is Nickelback’s first album in five years. It was released on Nov. 18, 2022.