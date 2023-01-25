Adult Swim has ordered five new episodes of “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”

The revival will mean the series gets a 12th season. “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” was canceled in 2015 after 11 seasons.

Original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro will be at the helm.

“We are thrilled to be making more ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’ episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled. Success is optimal and leads to quality,” said Maiellaro and Willis simultaneously, almost as if they were programmed by ChatGPT.

“Congratulations!” they said. “You waited just long enough for ‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’ to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can’t wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else.”

The 2022 film “Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm” comes to HBO Max on Feb. 8 and on Adult Swim March 12 at midnight.

