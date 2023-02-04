‘He’s sick, he’s obscene’: Godfather of Shock Rock Alice Cooper turns 75

Alice Cooper arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

He stopped being a nice guy in the 70s.

On Saturday, many Detroiters and rock fans worldwide are celebrating the godfather of Shock Rock, Alice Cooper’s 75th birthday.

I have seen Cooper a couple of times at Pine Knob. Seeing the theatrics of his performances and being “killed” by the guillotine while performing “Black Widow” will always be one of my favorite rock ‘n’ roll memories. What is your favorite Cooper moment? Tell me in the comments below!

In honor of the Detroit musician, we picked some of our favorite pictures and placed them in a gallery above. You can listen to Cooper’s top hits in the audio player below.