AMC wants you to pay more for for middle seats. Will you still go to the movies?

This May 8, 2020 photo shows an AMC Theatre is shown in Clinton Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

First, Netflix plans to put an end to password sharing and now AMC announces they’re going to charge more for “better” seats.

I’m starting to think these companies don’t really care about their customers and just want to squeeze every last penny out of us. Even actor Elijah Wood isn’t happy with the change.

The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 6, 2023

AMC announced “Sightline” on Monday. It’s their plan to charge more for a ticket depending on which seat you choose. There are three tiers:

Standard Sightline: The most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket

Value Sightline: These seats are in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats. Value Sightline pricing is only available to AMC Stubs members, including the free tier membership.

Preferred Sightline: These seats are typically in the middle of the auditorium and are priced at a slight premium to Standard Sightline seats.

Theaters that use the Sightline program will have a seat map that outlines each seating option when you’re buying a ticket. Sightline is applied to all showtimes that begin after 4 p.m. and is not applicable on Discount Tuesdays.

AMC Stubs A-List members will be able to make reservations in the Preferred Sightline section at no additional cost. A-List costs around $19.95 a month.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

Sightline has already launched in certain areas and is expected to continue expanding to all AMC theaters by the end of the year.

