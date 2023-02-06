31º

LIVE

Local News

Here’s how Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing

Those in the industry say this comes down to one thing, money

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Netflix
Local 4 has been telling you it was coming for months, and now we finally know how Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing. It involves your home’s internet connection and a monthly check-in.

Local 4 has been telling you it was coming for months, and now we finally know how Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing.

It involves your home’s internet connection and a monthly check-in.

The days of sharing Netflix accounts with those not living in your home will soon end as the streaming giant is now offering a hint of how those changes will affect you and will be done to enforce the new rules.

The impact will affect thousands of subscribers and non-subscribers alike, especially if you share your Netflix login with those not living in your home because beginning in March, that will become almost impossible.

Netflix will track IP addresses and account activity in subscribers’ homes. If you’re using someone else’s login, like millions of others, this will become almost impossible.

Those in the industry say this comes down to one thing, money.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

email

twitter

instagram

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter