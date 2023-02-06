Here’s how Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing

Local 4 has been telling you it was coming for months, and now we finally know how Netflix plans to crack down on password sharing. It involves your home’s internet connection and a monthly check-in.

The days of sharing Netflix accounts with those not living in your home will soon end as the streaming giant is now offering a hint of how those changes will affect you and will be done to enforce the new rules.

The impact will affect thousands of subscribers and non-subscribers alike, especially if you share your Netflix login with those not living in your home because beginning in March, that will become almost impossible.

Netflix will track IP addresses and account activity in subscribers’ homes. If you’re using someone else’s login, like millions of others, this will become almost impossible.

Those in the industry say this comes down to one thing, money.