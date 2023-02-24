HBO Max orders ‘IT’ prequel series ‘Welcome To Derry’

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 26: Bill Skarsgård arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures" "It Chapter Two" at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

HBO Max has ordered an original drama series tentatively titled “Welcome To Derry”, set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe.

The prequel series is based on King’s novel “IT” and expands on the vision behind the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”

The Muschietti siblings, Andy and Barbara, who directed the two feature films, will oversee the series along with actor and writer Jason Fuchs.

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around,” King said.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said, “We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, and Brad Caleb Kane. This prequel will expand the IT storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry.

Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, which is based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs.

“To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it’s a dream come true -- or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare,” Fuchs said.

Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners. Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, Fuchs, and Kane are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct multiple episodes of the series, including the first episode.

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ until the thick paperback fell to pieces. ‘IT’ is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our ‘IT’ movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror,” Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti said in a joint statement.

The series will be produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television.