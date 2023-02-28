‘This is not a goodbye’: Mo Pop announces no festival in Detroit this year as they are taking a ‘break’

DETROIT – Mo Pop, an annual summer music festival in Detroit, has announced they are taking a break.

On Tuesday, the festival shared on its website and social media that “this is not a goodbye; this is our ongoing love letter to our fans and Detroit.”

Within the letter, the festival mentions that over the past decade, the music event has evolved from being a one-day event in the suburbs to moving downtown and becoming a two-day outdoor festival. It is mentioned that the festival’s mission was for Metro Detroiters to come together and enjoy new artists and experience local art and vendors.

Last year Mo Pop festival had Big Sean and Glass Animals as the headliners during the festival’s first time in Hart Plaza. From Bon Iver to Tame Impala to Solange, the festival has had a fair share of artists of all genres performing along the riverfront.

You can read the letter from the festival below:

Bon Iver at 2018 Mo Pop Festival.

Vince Staples at 2018 Mo Pop Festival.

Melanie Kelley of the Doozers, photo courtesty of Jake Mulka

