Tim McGraw to headline WYCD’s 40th annual Hoedown at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tickets go on sale March 3, 2023

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Country singer/ actor Tim McGraw (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Tim McGraw will be one of many to headline WYCD’s annual Hoedown at Pine Knob Music Theatre this year.

The event marking the beginning of summer will take place on May 20. There will be main stage performances from Chris Janson, Dalton Dover, Jordan Harvey and Kassi Ashton.

The all-day festival will begin at 3 p.m., with artists performing throughout the day.

“There’s one artist that we have wanted for Hoedown for years, and it’s Tim McGraw!” wrote 99.5 WYCD Program Director Tim Roberts in the station’s headliner announcement. “YCD Nation is ready for this epic show at Pine Knob!”

WYCD hosts two annual music events every year. The 2023 99.5 WYCD Ten Man Jam took place at the Fox Theatre in February. Some performers were Lady A, Justin Moore, Priscilla Block, Shane Profitt and Clay Walker. Last year Brooks & Dunn, Scotty McCreery and Tenille Townes headlined the 39th 99.5 WYCD Hoedown event.

Please note that all tickets for this event are mobile. You can access your ticket through the Ticketmaster or District Detroit apps. All bags and purses are prohibited. There is an eight ticket limit for this event.

Tickets for 99.5 WYCD Hoedown will go on sale on March 3 at 10 a.m. Click here for more ticket information.

