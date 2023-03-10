Oscars: Who will win, and who should win at this year?

A view of 11 Oscars statues lined up next to each other in 1990 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Santi Visalli/Getty Images)

Hollywood’s biggest night is finally here: the Oscars!

If you love going to the movies like I do, you’ve been looking forward to this day for months. With all of the award shows leading up to the Oscars (welcome back, Golden Globes!), the anticipation for the big night has been killing me!

Anyone who watches award shows faithfully is always making predictions on who is going to win, right? That’s why we watch the Oscars! Well, and for the fashion, of course. Plus, given last year’s...uh, slap...we don’t want to miss any potential viral moments!

Since I love watching movies, I have some strong opinions on who is going to take home an Oscar, and who should actually win. Award shows are always political, so there is a difference between who should win, and who will win at these kind of events.

Let’s get into it! For time’s sake, I’m only going to cover the main acting categories, plus a few more.

Best Picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Who will win: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Who should win: “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

This maybe be one of the most sure things to happen on Sunday night. It would be a total shocker if another move took home the top prize of the night. “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has been dominating this season at almost every award show. The only movie I could see possibly upsetting it is “Top Gun: Maverick” or “The Fabelmans.”

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Who will win: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Who should win: Steven Spielberg

Again, I’m just assuming that “Everything Everywhere All At Once” will take home any award its nominated in, and that goes for directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. However, I really think Steven Spielberg should take this. He won the Golden Globe in this cateogry, and he’s so beloved by the industry. Given that “The Fabelmans” is autobiographical and sums up his love for movies, it would be a great win for him. Plus, he hasn’t won since 1999 for “Saving Private Ryan.” He’s due for one more.

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Who will win: Brendan Fraser

Who should win: Paul Mescal

This has basically been Brendan Fraser’s award to lose since the first reviews of “The Whale” came out. Fraser gives a performance of a lifetime, and deserves to be recognized for it. However, I love a good spoiler, and if anyone should spoil this category it should be Paul Mescal. He’s the dark horse of this category, and I really think he could pull off an upset.

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Who will win: Michelle Yeoh

Who should win: Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett

It would be a travesty if anyone but Michelle Yeoh took home Best Actress, but I still cannot stop thinking about Cate Blanchett’s performance in “Tár.” It’s easily her best performance, and I’d be such a shame if she didn’t win an Oscar for it. The Oscars have had six ties in its history, and one of the biggest ties was in 1969 when Katharine Hepburn in “A Lion in Winter” and Barbra Streisand in “Funny Girl” tied for Best Actress. If this was EVER to happen again, I wouldn’t be mad if it happened to Yeoh and Blanchett.

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Who will win: Key Huy Quan

Who should win: Key Huy Quan

Out of all the acting categories, this is the most secure I feel in picking a winner. Key Huy Quan has absolutely dominated all season, and it would be an upset of the century if he didn’t win. The only actor I could see upsetting this race would be Brendan Gleeson, who was wonderful in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Who will win: Angela Bassett OR Jamie Lee Curtis

Who should win: Stephanie Hsu

Out of all the categories at this year’s Oscars, this is the one I am least sure on. The fact of the matter is, I could see any five of these actresses taking home the award. Angela Bassett ( who did the thing ) is the obvious frontrunner, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis ( who is all of us ). The two actresses have each won in the category all season long, so it’s most likely one of them will take home the award. Stephanie Hsu, who was incredible in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” is the obvious dark horse here. Could Bassett and Curtis split the vote, which would allow Hsu to take home the award? Crazier things have happened!

Do you agree with my picks? Let me know in the comments below!