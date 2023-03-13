Here’s how you can watch the Oscar-winning movie ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Now that’s a lot of Oscars!
Hollywood’s biggest night was on Sunday, and one movie dominated the night when it comes to taking home Oscars. It was, of course, the mind-bending “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which ended up winning seven Oscars throughout the night.
The film is a wild ride, and is at times hard to explain. It’s one of those movies that you have to see to fully understand. The main character (played by the Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh) has to travel through different universes to save humanity. It’s a lot to process, but such a good payoff at the end.
Since the movie won so many Oscars on Sunday evening, you might be asking yourself how can you watch this Oscar-winning film now?
Luckily, it is streaming on a few different networks.
If you have Showtime, you can watch it for free at home today. It is also streaming on Paramount+, but you have to add the Showtime bundle to your account in order to do so. It’s $11.99 a month, which isn’t too bad compared to other streaming networks. Plus, Showtime as a ton of other shows and movies worth checking out.
If you have Amazon Prime, you can purchase the movie to watch for $19.99. It’s pricy, but when you think about it, that’s how much it is for you to go see it in theaters with someone else. So if you watch it with a group of people, it’s a pretty good deal.
Regardless of how you watch it, just know that it lives up to all the hype. Every award it received is well deserved.