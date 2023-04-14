BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Jeff Bezos (L) and MacKenzie Bezos attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 04, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images)

The fame and fortune of celebrities usually garner a lot of attention, and that includes when celebrity couples unfortunately see their marriages come to an end.

Some of the settlement terms can be unfathomable to many, but are common when dealing with celebrities.

With Friday being “National Ex-Spouse Day,” here are 10 expensive celebrity divorces in history, according to wealthygorilla.com.

10. Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore

Mel Gibson (right) and wife Robyn during The 69th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) (Getty Images)

In 2011, the couple saw a 26-year marriage end in divorce. Since there was no prenuptial agreement, Gibson had to fork over $425 million.

9. Craig and Wendy McGraw

In 1998, Craig McCaw, Cellular and Clearwire Corp founder who sold his company to AT&T for more than $11 billion, separated from his wife Wendy, the owner of the Santa Barbara News-Press. The settlement was $460 million.

8. Dmitry and Elena Rybolovlev

Dmitry Rybolovlev is a Russian oligarch and businessmen worth billions, although his fortune was depleted a bit after he paid a $604 million settlement to his wife Elena following their divorce in 2008. The couple was married for 26 years.

7. Steven and Elaine Wynn

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Owners of Wynn Resorts, Steve Wynn (L) and Elaine Wynn (R) attend the Consulate General of Monaco and Wynn Resorts' Casino Couture event to benefit The Princess Grace Foundation-USA at Sotheby's New York on October 24, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for the Consulate General of Monaco) (2007 Getty Images)

In 2010, this couple got divorced for a second time. The first divorce came in 1986 after 23 years as husband and wife.

The second divorce was much costlier for Steven Wynn, a casino mogul, real estate developer and art collector. He paid out a $741 million settlement.

6. Adnan and Soraya Khashoggi

Adnan Khashoggi with wife Soraya at UNESCO Gala in Neuss, Germany 1996 (United Archives / Wolfgang Kühn/Getty Images)

Adnan Kashoggi was a Saudi Arabian billionaire and successful businessman who passed away in 2017 at the age of 81. In 1982, he paid ex-wife Soraya $874 million in 1982 as part of their divorce settlement.

5. Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall

Harold Hamm attends the TIME 100 Gala celebrating TIME'S 100 Most Infuential People In The World at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for TIME) (Getty Images)

Hamm made a fortune in the oil and gas industry, but had to give $974.8 million to Arnall after the two divorced in 2012 following 24 years of marriage.

4. Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Radić

Ecclestone, former chief executive of the Formula One Group — which manages Formula One racing — divorced Slavica in 2009. The cost of the settlement was a cool $1.2 billion.

3. Rubert Murdoch and Anna Murdoch

Rupert Murdock and wife Anna Murdoch out in London on August 24, 1995. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The couple was married for 31 years, but ended up divorcing in 1999. Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul and founder of Fox, doled out $1.7 billion in the settlement.

2. Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein

A French-American businessman who is an art dealer and racehorse owner, Wildenstein payed Jocelyn a $3.8 billion settlement when the two divorced in 1999 after 21 years of marriage.

1. Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos

Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO of Amazon, and his wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive on the red carpet at the Amazon Studios after-party celebrating the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (©2015 Paul Mounce/Getty Images)

It might take a while before the dollar value associated with this divorce is topped. Bezos, the Amazan founder and richest man in the world, shelled out $68 billion to MacKenzie when the couple divorced in 2019.