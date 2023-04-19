Record Store Day is this weekend: Here are the Metro Detroit record stores that are participating

(Robert F. Bukaty, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Record Store Day is this Saturday, April 22, and vinyl lovers will be coming together to pick up the newest release from their favorite local record store.

After being spread out over a series of days during the pandemic, the annual holiday returns to its traditional one-day celebration. Artists are releasing limited edition titles in recognition of the musical day.

Click here to see the complete list of artists releasing a limited edition RSD title this Saturday.

Note: Not all participating stores will carry every new release. If you’re looking for a specific title, make sure to contact your local record store directly.

Here’s a list of our Vote 4 the Best record stores participating in this year’s Record Store Day.

Dearborn Music

Weirdsville Records

SOLO Records & Tapes

Found Sound

Peoples Records

Third Man Records

Here’s a list of other Metro Detroit record stores participating in this year’s Record Store Day.

Encore Records

Detroit Threads

Rock of Ages

Street Corner Music

Rock City Music Company

Wazoo Records

Melodies & Memories

The unofficial vinyl holiday started back in 2007, and according to the Record Store Day organization, the day is to celebrate independent record stores across the globe.