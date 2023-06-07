Detroit’s EDM, funk artist GRiZ set to announce last show for foreseeable future

GRiZ, an EDM Funk artist from Metro Detroit, has plans to announce his last show for the foreseeable future.

The artist announced on Tuesday on social media that in October of 2023, he will have the last show for the foreseeable future.GRiZ announced that he is looking to take some time off from touring and the GRiZ Project, which puts on events like 12 Days of GRiZ, GRiZMAS, Space Camp, and NYE.

GRiZ notes in his announcement that he is following his gut instincts and plans not to put a hard time limit on his hiatus. The last curated/headline show for GRiZ will be announced later this week, and the artist says he is excited about it.

“It’s an intimate venue in a beautiful location, and I’m really excited for it,” expressed GRiZ. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I think we nailed it with this one.”

The Metro Detroit native is a Michigan State University alumnus and has been known for the love that he has for the Motor City. Over the years, he has organized events during his 12 Days of GriZ, which raised money for Metro Detroit music programs. GRiZMAS has been a main attraction for EDM and funk fans for nearly a decade. Even during the pandemic, the artist hosted virtual events to help raise awareness for music education. The artist also made it a mission to support locals during his GRiZMAS events. From his own coffee bean line with Great Lakes Coffe to using local Detroiters to model his merch, GRiZ has made it a mission to show the D as much love as possible.

I had the chance to meet GRiZ at Movement before the pandemic and experienced a GRiZMAS in 2016. See the photos below:

GRiZ at GRiZMAS at the Masonic Temple in 2016 (Right), and GRiZ at Movement watching Gucci Mane in 2019 (Left). (Local 4 WDIV)

Some of GRiZ’s most popular tracks are Griztronics, Ecstasy of Soul, and Vibe Check. The artist has performed at festivals like Electric Forest, Movement, and Bonnaroo Music Festival.

The Metro Detroiter’s first album was self-released and was released in 2012.

Local 4 reached out to the GRiZ Project team but was told they could not provide a comment.

You can view GRIZ’s announcement below: