July 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in July 2023.
Disney+
- July 5: Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes
- July 5: Secret Invasion - Episode 3
- July 12: Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)
Max (Formerly HBO Max)
- July 1: Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon
- July 13: Full Circle
- July 13: Project Greenlight
- July 13: Gray Matter
- July 16: Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge
- July 23: Shark week begins
- July 24: The Golden Boy
- July 28: How To With John Wilson
Hulu
- July 5: CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair
- July 13: The Jewel Thief
- July 14: Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas
- July 24: Futurama
Netflix
- July 3: Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
- July 4: Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
- July 5: Back to 15
- July 6: The Lincoln Lawyer
- July 7: The Out-laws
- July 10: Unknown: Killer Robots
- July 12: Sugar Rush The Baking Point
- July 13: Survival of the Thickest
- July 17: Unknown: Cave of Bones
- July 20: Sweet Magnolias
- July 21: They Cloned Tyrone
- July 24: Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
- July 28: D.P.
Paramount+
- July 7: Big Nate Season 2 premiere
- July 14: Goliath premiere
- July 18: I Wanna Rock: The ‘80s Metal Dream premiere
- July 23: Special Ops: Lioness premiere
- July 27: Zoey 102 premiere
Prime Video
- July 7: The Horror of Dolores Roach
- July 14: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2)
- July 18: Surf Girls Hawai’i
- July 28: Novela
- July 28: Good Oems (Season 2)
The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.
