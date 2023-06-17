Stones frontman Mick Jagger, girlfriend have Florida house up for sale

FILE - Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs onstage at the Groupama stadium, outside Lyon, central France, during a concert as part of their "Sixty" European tour, on July 19, 2022. Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale. A listing on realtor.com on Friday, June 16, 2023, says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

BRADENTON, Fla. – Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and his dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have put their Florida home up for sale.

A listing on Realtor.com says the lakefront home with four bedrooms and 5.5 baths is listed at $3.499 million — and it looks like the Jagger connection is a key selling point.

“You can't always get what you want but this house is definitely what you need!” the listing overview says, quoting part of the famous Stones song written by Jagger and Keith Richards in 1969. “This magnificent, custom-built Rutenberg home in the premier gated community of The Lake Club was designed with privacy in mind.”

Jagger and Hamrick bought the home in the Lakewood Ranch area east of Bradenton along the Gulf coast for a little over $1.9 million in October 2020. The property was registered to Hamrick and was chosen mainly because her family lives in the area. Its original purchase price was $1.2 million in 2010.

The overview says the home covers more than 5,700 square feet (529 square meters) in living space and includes features such as a heated saltwater pool, three balconies and a bell tower, top quality kitchen appliances, remote-controlled window treatments and a large media room with a wet bar.

“The possibilities for that room are endless,” the listing says.

Jagger, the 79-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and Hamrick, 36, have a 6-year-old son together, Deveraux. They also reside in New York City among other places around the world. Jagger and Hamrick, a former ballerina and choreographer at American Ballet Theatre, have been together since 2014.