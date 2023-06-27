Report: Ryan Seacrest tapped to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

FILE - In this May 14, 2019 file photo, Ryan Seacrest attends the Walt Disney Television 2019 upfront in New York. Most folks have slowed down in the past nine months but Seacrest says he's been juggling more than normal during the pandemic. This week, he will return to New York's Times Square to host Dick Clark New Years Rockin Eve. The broadcast will be closed to the public except for a small group of front line workers. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Ryan Seacrest is no stranger to hosting things -- and soon he’ll be the host of one of America’s longest running game shows.

The New York Times reports Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune” after Sajak retires later this year. Seacrest would appear as the host for airings starting in 2024.

Sajak, who has hosted the show for more than four decades, announced his retirement earlier this month.

Seacrest, 48, has previously served as host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “American Idol,” “American Top 40″ and his show, “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.” He’s also hosted “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” since 2006.

The New York Times also reports that Vanna White is under contract for another year and is currently in negotiations to continue with the show.

“Wheel of Fortune” has been on the air since 1975, originally created by Merv Griffin, and hosted by Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford. More than 7,000 episodes of the game show have aired since then. It airs week nights on Local 4 at 7 p.m., right before that other game show.