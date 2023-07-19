Full interview: Actor Sam Richardson on growing up in Detroit, his career, and more

Sam Richardson sat down with Local 4′s Kimberly Gill to discuss growing up in Detroit, his comedy/acting career, and more.

DETROIT – Actor and comedian Sam Richardson sat down with Local 4′s Kimberly Gill a few weeks ago to discuss growing up in Detroit, his career, and more.

Richardson might be best known for his role in the HBO series “Veep” or his guest appearances in the Apple TV+ comedy series “Ted Lasso.” He is currently starring alongside Tiffany Haddish in the Apple TV+ miniseries “The Afterparty.”

He grew up in Detroit. He also co-created and co-starred in “Detroiters,” a show about best friends and next-door neighbors Sam Duvet (Richardson) and Tim Cramblin (Tim Robinson) that ran for two seasons on Comedy Central.

Richardson was nominated for an Emmy for best guest actor in a comedy series for his role in “Ted Lasso.”

This interview was conducted before actors joined screenwriters on strike. On Friday, July 14, 2023, Hollywood actors joined screenwriters in the first dual strike from the two unions in more than six decades.

