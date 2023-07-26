Beyonce concert in Detroit: Event details, traffic, parking, bag policy, everything to know

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Soldier Field on July 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

DETROIT – Beyonce is set to take over Ford Field on Wednesday, and it’s sure to make for a busy night in Downtown Detroit.

Event details

Beyonce is in Detroit as part of her Renaissance World Tour. Doors at Ford Field will open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. There is no support act.

Traffic, detours

Fans heading to the concert should plan to get there early because of downtown events, construction, and road closures.

The Detroit Tigers play the Los Angeles Angels at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, right across the street at Comerica Park. That will likely cause even more congestion in the Ford Field area.

The ramp from southbound I-375 to Madison Street is closed. Drivers should take southbound I-375 to Lafayette Avenue or westbound Macomb Street, or take Brush Street north to eastbound Madion Street.

Here’s a detour map:

The Madison Street ramp closure detour for Ford Field. (Ford Field)

Click here to view alternate routes to Ford Field.

Parking

Parking at all Ford Field lots is first come, first served and costs $50.

Parking around the city of Detroit is available via ParkWhiz. Click here to view the ParkWhiz options near Ford Field.

Here’s a map of the Ford Field-controlled lots:

A map of Ford Field-controlled parking lots. (Ford Field)

The QLINE and People Mover are available for anyone parking off site. The People Mover has extended hours for the concert and will run until 1 a.m. Thursday, July 27.

The QLINE runs until midnight on Wednesdays. Fans can use the QLINE’s Park and Ride Program -- park at Wayne State University’s Lot 12 (6050 Woodward Avenue) for $5 and take the QLINE to the Montcalm Street station.

Where to be dropped off, picked up

Fans who get dropped off or picked up -- whether privately or using ride-share services -- have to enter the southbound I-75 service drive from Mack Avenue.

Post-show pickup on the service drive will begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Here’s a diagram of the ride-share information for the concert:

A diagram of the ride-share information for the July 26, 2023, Beyonce concert at Ford Field in Detroit. (Ford Field)

Bag policy

Ford Field will follow the NFL’s clear bag policy.

Here’s a list of prohibited items for the event:

Portable chargers will be allowed into Ford Field if they pass inspection. The stadium also has charging stations on the concourses, in the club levels, and in suites.

