Rejoice: ‘Barbie’ will stream on Max this fall

Now this is the type of Kenergy I like to see!

Summer’s hottest movie is of course “Barbie,” and it was announced that the blockbuster movie will be available to stream on Max staring this fall. Max, of course, used to be called HBO Max, until the cable channel decided to rename its streaming service counterpart.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that they’re going to let the movie play out in theaters, but come the fall, it will be available to stream on Max. That’s great for people like me who are dying to see the movie again.

While I still may go see the movie in theaters again ( I loved it that much), it’s going to be so great when it’s available to stream. The amount of times you can watch Ryan Gosling bring the Kenergy will never end!

“The fall” could technically mean October, or even November. Deadline did report that “Barbie” will be available to watch on airplanes come September. Hopefully it won’t be too long after until we can stream it on Max.

Until then, good-bye, Barbie!