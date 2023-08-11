‘Oppenheimer’ in Detroit in 70-millimeter IMAX extended due to popularity

“Oppenheimer” comes out in theaters last month, and Metro Detroiters are lucky enough to have the opportunity to see the movie in a special IMAX theater -- the way its supposed to be seen.

Watching the movie in 70-millimeter has been extended due to the film’s popularity.

You’ll obviously be able to see it at a regular movie theater, and the experience will still be amazing, but if you’re a true movie fan, seeing it in its intended IMAX form is a real treat.

Director Christopher Nolan is showing the movie in IMAX 70-millimeter, and if you consider yourself a movie snob, you already know IMAX 70-millimeter is the crème de la crème. Nothing can beat that experience.

The problem is that theaters that show IMAX 70-millimeter films are few and far between. There are only 30 movie theaters in the entire world that show films this way, and 19 of those are in the United States. So if you live in a city with one, consider yourself lucky.

People in Michigan actually have two opportunities to see this epic film in IMAX 70-millimeter. The Chrysler IMAX Dome Theatre at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit will be showing the movie like this, as well as the Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX in Grand Rapids.

Some people in America will have to drive well over 10 hours to see the movie in these special IMAX theaters, so we’re pretty lucky here in Michigan to have two theaters. In a major market like Houston, fans will have to drive well over three hours to see it.

For most, seeing the film in a regular old movie theater, or even in IMAX digital, will totally suffice. I’m right there with them. Seeing the film the way the director intended it to be seen, and on actual film, can be very special for people who really love movies.

Just to give some perspective on how cool it is to see a movie like this in actual film, the IMAX film prints are 11 miles long and weigh 600 pounds! That’s like going down to the site of the Titanic wreckage and back two times!

Given just how epic Nolan’s past movies are, it could be an experience of a lifetime.

In case you don’t know, “Oppenheimer” is a historical thriller about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who created the first atomic bomb. He’s often known as “the father of the atomic bomb.”

Will you be seeing “Oppenheimer” in Detroit or Grand Rapids, let us know in the comments!