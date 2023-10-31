These were the best celebrity Halloween costumes we saw

Celebrities...they’re just like us! Especially on Halloween.
Granted, they probably have an entire glam squad that gets them ready for Halloween, they still dress up for the holiday, just like us peasants.
So in honor of all the fun of dressing up for Halloween over the weekend, let’s take a look at some costumes that were just too good to not share with you all.
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as Danny and Sandy from ‘Grease’
Chord Overstreet and Glen Powell as characters from ‘Talladega Nights’
Victoria Justice as Cher
Paris Hilton as Britney Spears from the ‘Toxic’ music video
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as Sonny and Cher during the ‘Today’ show
Al Roker as Lionel Richie
Savannah Gutherie as Taylor Swift
Adele as Morticia Addams
Adele dressed up as the famous matriarch of the ‘Addams Family’ over the weekend at her Las Vegas residency. (Click the link to see the photo.)
Lizzo as Tina Turner
Lizzo payed tribute to the late Tina Turner with this costume.
Megan Thee Stallion as a flower from ‘Alice in Wonderland’
The rapper was painted head to two to resemble one of the magical flowers from “Alice in Wonderland.”
Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe
Kim Kardashian may have worn Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala, but Kendall Jenner dressed up as her for Halloween.
Keke Palmer as Tyra Banks in the movie ‘Life-Size’
Keke Palmer decided to pay tribute to a movie that millennials grew up with and loved.
Kelsea Ballerini as Cowgirl Barbie
The summer’s hottest movie was “Babie,” so it’s no surprise that the country star dressed up as Barbie from the movie.
Hailey and Justin Bieber as Pebbles and Bam Bam
The power couple decided to dress up as the famous children from “The Flinstones.”
Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande
Two of the members of the band boygenius decided to recreate a famous photo of when Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande used to date.