These were the best celebrity Halloween costumes we saw

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend their Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Celebrities...they’re just like us! Especially on Halloween.

Granted, they probably have an entire glam squad that gets them ready for Halloween, they still dress up for the holiday, just like us peasants.

So in honor of all the fun of dressing up for Halloween over the weekend, let’s take a look at some costumes that were just too good to not share with you all.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as Danny and Sandy from ‘Grease’

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend their Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos) (2023 Michael Kovac)

Chord Overstreet and Glen Powell as characters from ‘Talladega Nights’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Chord Overstreet and Glen Powell attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos) (2023 Getty Images)

Victoria Justice as Cher

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Victoria Justice attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos) (2023 Michael Kovac)

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears from the ‘Toxic’ music video

Paris Hilton attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos) (2023 Michael Kovac)

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as Sonny and Cher during the ‘Today’ show

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb perform during Halloween on "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) (2023 John Nacion)

Al Roker as Lionel Richie

Al Roker performs during Halloween on "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) (2023 John Nacion)

Savannah Gutherie as Taylor Swift

Savannah Guthrie performs during Halloween on "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) (2023 John Nacion)

Adele dressed up as the famous matriarch of the ‘Addams Family’ over the weekend at her Las Vegas residency. (Click the link to see the photo.)

Lizzo payed tribute to the late Tina Turner with this costume.

The rapper was painted head to two to resemble one of the magical flowers from “Alice in Wonderland.”

Kim Kardashian may have worn Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala, but Kendall Jenner dressed up as her for Halloween.

Keke Palmer decided to pay tribute to a movie that millennials grew up with and loved.

The summer’s hottest movie was “Babie,” so it’s no surprise that the country star dressed up as Barbie from the movie.

The power couple decided to dress up as the famous children from “The Flinstones.”

Two of the members of the band boygenius decided to recreate a famous photo of when Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande used to date.