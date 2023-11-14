‘I’ll never forget you’: Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry

Do you know who Chandler's roommate was on "Friends" before Joey (Matt LeBlanc) moved in?

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey in the sitcom “Friends,” posted a message about his late co-star Matthew Perry, more than two weeks after his death.

LeBlanc posted several photos of the two of them, and other cast members to his Instagram page. Here’s what he said about Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the iconic TV show.

Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me. Matt LeBlanc, Instagram

After Perry’s death on Oct. 28, the cast of “Friends” issued a joint statement:

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer said in a joint statement to People on Monday. “We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home at age 54.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the statement said. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

