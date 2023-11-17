47º
Join Insider

Entertainment

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 patch notes: Larian rescues Gale from black void, Astarion fix coming soon

Flashback will no longer teleport player to Lower City

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Gaming
Baldur's Gate 3 key art. (Larian)

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios released patch notes from Hotfix #11 on Friday and it addresses several bugs and visual issues.

According to patch notes, they launched a fix for Gale’s romance scene. Previously, it was playing in what appeared to be a black void. “Consider the ambience restored,” Larian said.

Larian also said the studio is aware of an issue with kissing animations for Astarion and they are working on a fix. The fix will be released in a future update.

Here is the list of other fixes, as per the patch note statement:

  • You can now use soaps encountered in savegames before Patch 4.
  • Fixed the game sometimes freezing indefinitely after a reaction to a spell that hits you with multiple projectiles.
  • Fixed a crash after using a reaction that causes an attack against a dead creature.
  • Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in certain dialogues unable to continue.
  • Fixed a blocker that could occur when trying to Long Rest.
  • Dominated followers will now follow the party as expected after loading a savegame.
  • Fixed Gale’s romance scene playing in what looks like a black void.
  • Fixed a Dark Urge flashback accidentally teleporting you to the Lower City.
  • The Cursed Skulls in Jannath’s Estate are now vulnerable to Force and Radiant damage.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented certain characters from executing their behaviours.
  • Fixed citizens and refugees in Baldur’s Gate sometimes jittering about the place or not using their proper animations.
  • Fixed some visual artefacts appearing at camp in relation to Dark Urge and Karlach dialogues. This also solved the bloodstain under (spoiler) suddenly becoming larger after loading a savegame.
  • Wyll and Minthara should now properly kiss a second time without the need to retrigger the dialogue.
  • Fixed an issue where a companion’s camp night dialogue could be replaced by a different dialogue that couldn’t trigger during a previous night.

If you notice a bug while playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you can alert Larian Studios using this online form.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter