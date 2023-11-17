Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 patch notes: Larian rescues Gale from black void, Astarion fix coming soon

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios released patch notes from Hotfix #11 on Friday and it addresses several bugs and visual issues.

According to patch notes, they launched a fix for Gale’s romance scene. Previously, it was playing in what appeared to be a black void. “Consider the ambience restored,” Larian said.

Larian also said the studio is aware of an issue with kissing animations for Astarion and they are working on a fix. The fix will be released in a future update.

Here is the list of other fixes, as per the patch note statement:

You can now use soaps encountered in savegames before Patch 4.

Fixed the game sometimes freezing indefinitely after a reaction to a spell that hits you with multiple projectiles.

Fixed a crash after using a reaction that causes an attack against a dead creature.

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in certain dialogues unable to continue.

Fixed a blocker that could occur when trying to Long Rest.

Dominated followers will now follow the party as expected after loading a savegame.

Fixed Gale’s romance scene playing in what looks like a black void.

Fixed a Dark Urge flashback accidentally teleporting you to the Lower City.

The Cursed Skulls in Jannath’s Estate are now vulnerable to Force and Radiant damage.

Fixed an issue that prevented certain characters from executing their behaviours.

Fixed citizens and refugees in Baldur’s Gate sometimes jittering about the place or not using their proper animations.

Fixed some visual artefacts appearing at camp in relation to Dark Urge and Karlach dialogues. This also solved the bloodstain under (spoiler) suddenly becoming larger after loading a savegame.

Wyll and Minthara should now properly kiss a second time without the need to retrigger the dialogue.

Fixed an issue where a companion’s camp night dialogue could be replaced by a different dialogue that couldn’t trigger during a previous night.

If you notice a bug while playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you can alert Larian Studios using this online form.

