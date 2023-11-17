Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 11 patch notes: Larian rescues Gale from black void, Astarion fix coming soon

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios released patch notes from Hotfix #11 on Friday and it addresses several bugs and visual issues.
According to patch notes, they launched a fix for Gale’s romance scene. Previously, it was playing in what appeared to be a black void. “Consider the ambience restored,” Larian said.
Larian also said the studio is aware of an issue with kissing animations for Astarion and they are working on a fix. The fix will be released in a future update.
Here is the list of other fixes, as per the patch note statement:
- You can now use soaps encountered in savegames before Patch 4.
- Fixed the game sometimes freezing indefinitely after a reaction to a spell that hits you with multiple projectiles.
- Fixed a crash after using a reaction that causes an attack against a dead creature.
- Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in certain dialogues unable to continue.
- Fixed a blocker that could occur when trying to Long Rest.
- Dominated followers will now follow the party as expected after loading a savegame.
- Fixed Gale’s romance scene playing in what looks like a black void.
- Fixed a Dark Urge flashback accidentally teleporting you to the Lower City.
- The Cursed Skulls in Jannath’s Estate are now vulnerable to Force and Radiant damage.
- Fixed an issue that prevented certain characters from executing their behaviours.
- Fixed citizens and refugees in Baldur’s Gate sometimes jittering about the place or not using their proper animations.
- Fixed some visual artefacts appearing at camp in relation to Dark Urge and Karlach dialogues. This also solved the bloodstain under (spoiler) suddenly becoming larger after loading a savegame.
- Wyll and Minthara should now properly kiss a second time without the need to retrigger the dialogue.
- Fixed an issue where a companion’s camp night dialogue could be replaced by a different dialogue that couldn’t trigger during a previous night.
If you notice a bug while playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you can alert Larian Studios using this online form.
Hotfix #11 is now live for Baldur's Gate 3.— Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 17, 2023
This update addresses several bugs, visual issues and blockers, including Gale's romance scene playing in what looks like a black void. Consider the ambience restored!
Read more: https://t.co/GHMTgGUKDB pic.twitter.com/bBQq5XA19p