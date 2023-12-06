Here’s when you’ll be able to stream the ‘Barbie’ movie on Max

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie is coming to Max this month.

“Barbie” hits the streaming platform Max at 3 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

The movie debuted in theaters on July 21 and broke records as the highest-grossing global release in Warner Bros. history.

---> December 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

“Barbie” will be available to stream with American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation featuring ASL performer Leila Hanaumi. “Barbie” with ASL will be displayed as a unique title in the app.

“Max is the premiere destination for storytelling, so being able to share the biggest movie of the year in ASL, the first language for many, will make this story resonate in a more meaningful way,” said Casey Bloys Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content. “By offering sign language interpretation, we will build upon the film’s empowering message of inclusiveness and offer a unique viewing experience for the Deaf community to enjoy with family and friends.”

---> Here’s what the top movie, TV streaming services cost now