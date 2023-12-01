December 2023 streaming guide: Here’s what’s coming to Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix and more

Are you looking for something new to watch? Here is what’s coming out on streaming platforms in December 2023.
Disney+
- Dec. 2: Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder
- Dec. 6: The Santa Clauses (Season 2)
- Dec. 9: Doctor Who: The Giggle
- Dec. 20: Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Two Episode Premiere
- Dec. 25: Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road
- Dec. 27: Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 3
Max (Formerly HBO Max)
- Dec. 4: Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning
- Dec. 11: 30 Coins
- Dec. 16: Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?!
- Dec. 17: The Gilded Age
- Dec. 21: Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base
- Dec. 21: Bookie
- Dec. 21: Julia
- Dec. 21: Rap Sh!t
- Dec. 28: Oprah and the Color Purple Journey
- Dec. 30: Time Bomb Y2K
Hulu
- Dec. 6: We Live Here: The Midwest
- Dec. 8: Culprits
Netflix
- Dec. 1: May December
- Dec. 6: Blood Coast
- Dec. 7: My Life With the Walter Boys
- Dec. 7: I Hate Christmas
- Dec. 8: Leave the World Behind
- Dec. 12: Single’s Inferno
- Dec. 12: Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
- Dec. 15: Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Dec. 15: Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist
- Dec. 15: Carol & The End of The World
- Dec. 20: Maestro
- Dec. 22: Gyeongseong Creature
- Dec. 22: Rebel Moon -- Part One: A Child of Fire
- Dec. 26: Thank You, I’m Sorry
- Dec. 27: Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare
- Dec. 28: Pokémon Concierge
- Dec. 29: Berlin
Paramount+
- Dec. 1: The World According to Football* premiere
- Dec. 2: Thriller 40* premiere
- Dec. 5: Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? premiere
- Dec. 7: The Envoys Season 2 premiere
- Dec. 8: Baby Shark’s Big Movie premiere
- Dec. 11: The Billion Dollar Goal premiere
- Dec. 12: Born in Synanon premiere
- Dec. 15: Finestkind premiere
Prime Video
- Dec. 1: Candy Cane Lane
- Dec. 8: Merry Little Batman
- Dec. 8: Your Christmas Or Mine 2
- Dec. 8: Dating Santa
- Dec. 15: Reacher (Season 2)
Apple TV+
- Dec. 6: John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial
- Dec. 15: The Family Plan
Find this list helpful? Sign up for the Don’t Miss List newsletter to get it sent directly to your inbox.
The embedded sheet below lists all the releases from Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video. The list includes previously released films and TV shows that are just now making it onto the streaming site.
(Can’t see the embedded sheet? Click here.)
Still can’t find anything to watch? Click here for more streaming guide coverage and sign up for the Don’t Miss List newsletter here.