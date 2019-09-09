An inside look: Covering the Detroit Youth Choir as they compete on 'America's Got Talent'

HOLLYWOOD, Cali. - This is how TV news works.

We're covering the Detroit Youth Choir as they compete in the semifinals on "America's Got Talent."

Kimberly Gill, photographer Norm Fairhurst and I arrived at Metro Airport at around 4:30 a.m. We flew six and a half hours to Burbank and arrived in Hollywood with only about 60 minutes to shoot video, write and edit our stories for the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. shows.

That meant we had to turn one of our hotel rooms into a makeshift studio for interviews and edit bay to get the final product on air.

