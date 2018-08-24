Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson to speak at Aretha Franklin funeral

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton speaks onstage during the Fifth Annual Town & Country Philanthropy Summit on May 9, 2018 in New York City.

DETROIT - Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.

Franklin’s rep, Gwendolyn Quinn, says other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, music mogul Clive Davis, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Clinton and the Queen of Soul were longtime friends. She sang at both of his inaugurations. Robinson and Franklin grew up together in Detroit.

Franklin died last Thursday of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. Her funeral will be held in Detroit at Greater Grace Temple next Friday.

The Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. will deliver the eulogy. He is pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta.

