Metro Detroit, Michigan leaders react to death of Aretha Franklin

DETROIT - Leaders throughout Metro Detroit and the state of Michigan are reacting to the news that the "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin, died Thursday at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans:

"Aretha Franklin was known internationally as the Queen of Soul, but she was also the Voice of Detroit. I’m deeply saddened to learn of her passing today. On behalf of all of Wayne County, I want to extend my thoughts and prayers to her family and friends as they reflect on Aretha’s incredible life. I hope they can take comfort knowing that Aretha’s artistry and work will be celebrated by millions of fans, from the corner of Linwood and Philadelphia to every part of the planet, for generations to come."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan:

"Aretha Franklin and her father, Rev. C. L. Franklin, have meant so much to our city for generations of Detroiters and we are all deeply saddened that Aretha has passed.

"Few people in the history of our city have been as universally loved or left as indelible a mark as Aretha. From the time her father gave Aretha her start in the New Bethel choir, it was clear to everyone how special she was. She was a performer without peers. Throughout her extraordinary life and career, she earned the love - and yes, the respect - of millions of people, not just for herself and for women everywhere, but for the city she loved so dearly and called home.

"I was honored to present Aretha with the key to our city last year and her last concert in Detroit. While she may have passed, Aretha Franklin will always have the key to our hearts."

Democratic nominee for Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer:

"Aretha’s music inspired millions, and her voice will live in our hearts forever. Farewell to a true Michigan icon."

Morgan Mark, of the Motown Museum:

"Motown Museum will play Aretha Franklin hits this weekend to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul and her trailblazing contributions to music.

"In addition, the Museum will have a guest book available for visitors to sign and share their condolences. On behalf of Motown Museum and its guests, the book will be sent to Aretha’s family."

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence:

"Today, the Queen of Soul has left this world; but her life and legacy has left us all with something we can truly feel. Aretha Franklin was soul personified and she gave us the gift of her voice, her truth and her unapologetic passion to demand compassion, love and R-E-S-P-E-C-T for women everywhere. An iconic entertainer, powerful civil rights leader and a beautiful spirit who I am privileged to call friend. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten."

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.:

"A lot of music left the earth today. The Heavens rejoice. Rest in heavenly peace ... We will always love you. All hail the Queen!"

We will update this list with more statements as they come in.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.