Stevie Wonder visits gravely ill Aretha Franklin in Detroit

Singers Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder perform onstage at the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 7, 2005 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Stevie Wonder has paid a visit to Aretha Franklin, who family members announced this week is "gravely ill" in Detroit.

Franklin, 76, is under hospice care at her home where she is surrounded by friends and family. She canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. "The Queen of Soul" announced plans to retire last year, saying she would perform at "some select things."

Franklin's publicist Gwendolyn Quinn confirmed with Local 4 on Tuesday that Wonder has visited Franklin. Wonder produced several of the songs on Franklin's latest album.

"Of course, several of the songs are going to be produced by Stevie (Wonder), and of course there's only one Stevie, right?" Franklin said in an interview with Local 4 last year.

Fans of the legendary singer have been pouring out their support for her. On Monday night, Jay-Z and Beyonce dedicated their show at Ford Field to Franklin.

