WATCH: Aretha Franklin's casket arrives for visitation in Detroit

DETROIT - A casket carrying Aretha Franklin arrived Tuesday morning at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History.

Franklin's body will lie in repose at the museum both Tuesday and Wednesday. The viewing will be open to the public both days from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Video above shows the casket arriving Tuesday morning.

The funeral home announced there will be an additional day of viewing Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Where: 8430 Linwood St, Detroit, MI 48206.

The funeral will be held Friday, Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit and will only be for close family and friends.

