Additional day of viewing added to Aretha Franklin funeral plans

DETROIT - An additional day of viewing has been added to Aretha Franklin's funeral plans.

Franklin, who was the undisputed Queen of Soul, died Thursday morning at the age of 76. She had pancreatic cancer.

At the time of her death, she was at home in Detroit surrounded by friends and family.

Her representative announced Friday that public visitation will be held at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

The funeral home announced there will be an additional day of viewing Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, located at 8430 Linwood Street in Detroit.

The funeral will be held Friday, Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, located at 23500 West 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

Here are the dates and plans:

On Aug. 28 and 29, Franklin's body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History. The viewing will be open to the public.

There will be an additional day of viewing from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 30 at New Bethel Baptist Church

The funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple and will only be for close family and friends.

Organizers are working on a musical tribute with major recording artists. They are still deciding on a venue.

Right now, Franklin's body is being held at Swanson Funeral Home in Detroit.

View all Aretha Franklin coverage here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.