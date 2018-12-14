Christina Aguilera cancels Detroit tour date at Fox Theatre

DETROIT - Christina Aguilera has canceled her concert at the Fox Theatre.

Aguilera previously postponed the show and said she was forced to not perform due to her doctor's orders.

It was announced Friday that the show, which was originally part of "The Liberation Tour," has been completely canceled.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, according to 313 Presents. Any tickets bought over the phone or online will automaticall be refunded, according to 313 Presents.

Ahhh😭😭

It pains me to say, I have been doing all I possibly can to speed recovery and I’m so much closer, but on my doctors orders I’m unable to perform the show tonight in Detroit. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 13, 2018

I am in LOVE with this show and performing it for all of you every night so it’s killing me to have to take a pause, but trust I WILL be coming back to make them up stronger & better than ever.... — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 13, 2018

I owe it to my fighters to give you 100% for EVERY show. You have my word that it will be worth the wait.



Love, Xtina — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 13, 2018

