Christina Aguilera cancels Detroit tour date at Fox Theatre

By Derick Hutchinson

DETROIT - Christina Aguilera has canceled her concert at the Fox Theatre.

Aguilera previously postponed the show and said she was forced to not perform due to her doctor's orders.

It was announced Friday that the show, which was originally part of "The Liberation Tour," has been completely canceled.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, according to 313 Presents. Any tickets bought over the phone or online will automaticall be refunded, according to 313 Presents.

