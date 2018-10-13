Christina Aguilera postpones Detroit tour date at Fox Theatre

DETROIT - Christina Aguilera has postponed her Saturday night concert at the Fox Theatre.

Aguilera said she was forced to not perform due to her doctor's orders. A new tour date will be announced by the end of October.

Ahhh😭😭

It pains me to say, I have been doing all I possibly can to speed recovery and I’m so much closer, but on my doctors orders I’m unable to perform the show tonight in Detroit. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 13, 2018

I am in LOVE with this show and performing it for all of you every night so it’s killing me to have to take a pause, but trust I WILL be coming back to make them up stronger & better than ever.... — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 13, 2018

I owe it to my fighters to give you 100% for EVERY show. You have my word that it will be worth the wait.



Love, Xtina — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 13, 2018

