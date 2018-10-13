Entertainment

Christina Aguilera postpones Detroit tour date at Fox Theatre

Popstar said she will be back 'stronger and better than ever'

By Dane Sager Kelly

Christina Aguilera tour poster.

DETROIT - Christina Aguilera has postponed her Saturday night concert at the Fox Theatre.

Aguilera said she was forced to not perform due to her doctor's orders. A new tour date will be announced by the end of October. 

