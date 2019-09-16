Detroit Youth Choir Spirit Day: Wear your purple!

We are so excited to know that the Detroit Youth Choir is in the FINALS of America's Got Talent.

On Tuesday, we are declaring it DETROIT YOUTH CHOIR SPIRIT DAY.

We are asking everyone in Metro Detroit to wear PURPLE. Mayor Mike Duggan is asking his staff to wear purple, and we're doing the same here at WDIV-Local 4.

The Detroit Youth Choir embodies the energy, dedication and spirit of Detroit and its young members are an inspiration to everyone.

On Tuesday, September 17th, the DYC will perform on the finals of America's Got Talent for a shot at $1 million!

Enthusiasm and VOTES from metro-Detroiters helped push the Detroit Youth Choir through to the finals.

Let's do what Metro Detroiters do best – support one another. Watch and vote for the Detroit Youth Choir, Tuesday, September 17th at 8pm, on WDIV-Local 4.

