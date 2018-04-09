Detroit Zoo general admission rates to increase for first time in 6 years

DETROIT - It will cost more to visit the Detroit Zoo this year.

The Detroit Zoo has announced its first general admission increase in six years, as the zoo switches to a new price format that will offer different prices depending on the day of the week.

Detroit Zoo admission ranges from $13 to $18 for adults and $10 to $15 for children, depending on the day of the week of your visit and how early tickets are purchased online.

Related: What's new at Cedar Point in 2018: Ticket prices increase, new record-breaking coaster to debut

The zoo says the increase is less than the cost of inflation over the last six years and on par with or less than other nearby zoos and cultural attractions.

You can find more pricing info and ticket information here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.