Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce pulls Kanye West songs off air after slavery comments

DETROIT - A Detroit radio station has decided to pull Kanye West's songs from the air after his comments about slavery on TMZ.

Here is a statement from the station:

"105.1 the BOUNCE’s Morning BOUNCE with Bigg and Shay Shay have let our listeners have a voice and will be pulling Kayne West songs off the airwaves on Detroit’s throwback Hip Hop and R&B station in answer to West’s comments about slavery on TMZ earlier this week."

West called 400 years of slavery a "choice" during a TMZ interview.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

The rapper went on to add:

"You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned."

