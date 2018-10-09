Detroit's MC5, Radiohead, Janet Jackson among 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

LONDON - AUGUST 26: MC5 pose in the media room at the 11th annual Kerrang Awards 2004 at the Carling Academy Brixton August 26, 2004 in London. The music awards, hosted by Kerrang! magazine, features categories including Best International…

DETROIT - Detroit's MC5 is among the final nominees for the 2019 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The list of nominees was announced on Tuesday morning. Nominees include:

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

John Prine

Stevie Nicks

The Zombies

The Cure

Todd Rundgren

Rage Against The Machine

Radiohead

Roxy Music

MC5

LL Cool J

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Kraftwerk

Voting is open for the 2019 class. You can sign up and vote here.

2019 is the fourth time MC5 has received a nomination for the Hall of Fame, previously in 2002, 2016 and 2018.

MC5 first formed back in 1964. The band released three albums between 1969 and 1971. The band broke up after a farewell show at Detroit's Grande Ballroom in 1972.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.