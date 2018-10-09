Detroit's MC5, Radiohead, Janet Jackson among 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

DETROIT - Detroit's MC5 is among the final nominees for the 2019 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The list of nominees was announced on Tuesday morning. Nominees include:
- Def Leppard
- Devo
- Janet Jackson
- John Prine
- Stevie Nicks
- The Zombies
- The Cure
- Todd Rundgren
- Rage Against The Machine
- Radiohead
- Roxy Music
- MC5
- LL Cool J
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
- Kraftwerk
Voting is open for the 2019 class. You can sign up and vote here.
2019 is the fourth time MC5 has received a nomination for the Hall of Fame, previously in 2002, 2016 and 2018.
MC5 first formed back in 1964. The band released three albums between 1969 and 1971. The band broke up after a farewell show at Detroit's Grande Ballroom in 1972.
